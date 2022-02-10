Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $45,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

