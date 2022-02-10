Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

