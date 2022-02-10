Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Up 5.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 47,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,241,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

