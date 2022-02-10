General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.20 billion-$39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.16 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.37. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $161.57 and a twelve month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

