General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Dynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.150 EPS.

GD stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $161.57 and a 1 year high of $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

