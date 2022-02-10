Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($160.92) to €135.00 ($155.17) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of GECFF opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68. Gecina has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

