GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $85.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.