Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.30.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 522,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,441. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.