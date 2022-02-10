Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of IT opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner has a 12-month low of $175.18 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

