Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 3.46% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $381,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 222,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,594. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

