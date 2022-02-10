GAMEE Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and $1.55 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.10 or 0.07017113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,189.87 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006261 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.