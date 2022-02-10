G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $5.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.07 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

GTHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 16,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,029. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

