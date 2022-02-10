FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

GLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

GLUE opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

