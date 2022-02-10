FY2023 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.97.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

