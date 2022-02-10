FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WM. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,218.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

