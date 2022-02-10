FY2022 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.25 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -33.18.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.