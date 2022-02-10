FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Lowered by William Blair

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.65.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. Eaton has a one year low of $120.87 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

