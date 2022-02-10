FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

