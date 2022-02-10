FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reduced by Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $13.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.46. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.82 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

PXD stock opened at $221.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $127.13 and a one year high of $232.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.