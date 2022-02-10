FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Telefónica, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Telefónica in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

