FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issued By Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.44). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

