FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Issued By Truist Financial

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDS in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. GDS has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in GDS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

