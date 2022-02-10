Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Futu by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Futu by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

