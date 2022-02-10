Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $1.24 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07082433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,984.66 or 1.00150577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

