Function X Market Capitalization Tops $261.85 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $261.85 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,717.14 or 0.99913823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00066550 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00025832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00414747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

