Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

