Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.26 ($77.31).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($64.37) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($73.56) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.84) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($81.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

