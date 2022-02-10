Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Frax has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $31.58 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.85 or 0.07224294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,942.53 or 0.99782851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

