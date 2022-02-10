Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €64.62 ($74.28) and last traded at €64.18 ($73.77). 285,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.22 ($71.52).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.08.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

