Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,108 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $83,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

