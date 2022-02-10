Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,800,563 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 207.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $79,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE HR opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

