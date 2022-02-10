Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $63.63 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,375,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

