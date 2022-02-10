Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 413,477 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $70,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

