Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,199 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $74,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.