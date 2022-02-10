FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
Shares of FOX stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. FOX has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
About FOX
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
