FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. FOX has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

