Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.54

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 35234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

