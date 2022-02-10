Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

