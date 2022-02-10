Foundation Mastercard Sells 155,060 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20.

On Monday, November 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22.

On Friday, November 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

Shares of MA opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

