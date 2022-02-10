Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Trading Down 2.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 255,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 96,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

