Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) SVP Martin Thomas Sells 4,262 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

