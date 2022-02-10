Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) SVP Martin Thomas Sells 4,262 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
