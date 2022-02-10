FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

FMC traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.30. 18,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

