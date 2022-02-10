Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $66,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $453,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Flowserve stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

