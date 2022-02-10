Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

