Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 5,670 shares.
FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
