Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 5,670 shares.

FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

