Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

FISV stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

