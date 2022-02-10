Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

FISV opened at $102.18 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

