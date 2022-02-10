First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 2.2%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.88 and last traded at $121.88. 88,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 157,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.