First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

TSE:GRID opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.32.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.