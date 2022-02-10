First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

FLT stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.