First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

